GUTTENBERG, Iowa -- Guttenberg City Council members on Monday night unanimously passed a mask mandate in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.
The mandate requires masks inside businesses, in public spaces, or outdoors when 6 feet of social distancing cannot be maintained. The order will remain until the council votes on easing restrictions at a later date.
"The mandate is asking businesses to require masks in businesses and for employees to wear masks, for no other reason than to show support for the medical professionals in our community that are doing the best they can with local community hospitals being full," said Council Member Jane Parker.
Guttenberg is the second Iowa city in the Telegraph Herald coverage area to issue a mask mandate after Dubuque.
This mandate also comes as northeast Iowa continues to see a spike in COVID-19 cases. As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, Clayton County had 715 confirmed cases and a 14-day positivity rate of 26.1%.
City businesses also are required to post signs "instructing customers of their legal obligation to wear a face covering while inside," the order states, and those not wearing masks can be denied services. Businesses also are encouraged to provide masks for customers.
Those in violation of the mandate will receive a verbal warning on the first offense, a written warning on the second and a $10 fine for third and subsequent offenses, the order states.