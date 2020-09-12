EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque school district officials confirmed plans to return students to in-person learning next week as scheduled.
Superintendent T.J. Potts wrote in a message to families that officials plan to have students back on campus on Monday, Sept. 14. Students switched to remote learning earlier this month following a string of positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
Potts wrote that all students planning to return to in-person learning are no longer under quarantine. Two staff members remain quarantined, but Potts said officials can make arrangements to cover their positions until they return.
“We are excited to be back and realize that remote instruction is difficult because of family needs, Wi-Fi issues and the social and mental health of our students and their families,” Potts wrote. “I have heard those of you who have reached out, and I hope that all of you have heard our plea to do your part to help keep us in school.”