Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Monday’s developments included:
- Three more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Grant County, Wis., over the weekend. The state’s tracking website was down from Friday night through Sunday night, so the county on Monday provided updated figures that showed its death toll climbed to 26.
- In Dubuque County, an additional 47 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday.
- Those new cases came from 185 tests, so the county’s positivity rate during that 24-hour span was 25.4%. The county’s to-date positivity rate inched up to 13.6%.
- With 944 new confirmed cases and 2,953 new tests during the past two weeks, the county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Monday was 32%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to far exceed the state’s reported rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed. The state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 14.2% as of 5 p.m. Monday — even though each of those 14 days have had positivity rates topping 20%, based on TH calculations. In fact, Sept. 29 was the last time that Dubuque County had a 24-hour positivity rate of less than 20%.
- Dubuque County reported 2,912 individuals as recovered, an increase of 12 in 24 hours.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 1,715 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Monday, an increase of 35 during the time period.
- Delaware County had eight new cases in the 24-hour period, while Jones County had seven, Jackson County had four and Clayton County had one.
- The state continues to report outbreaks in five area long-term-care centers: Good Neighbor Home in Manchester, 74 cases, 47 recovered; MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care, 33 cases, 20 recovered; Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque, 19 cases, 16 recovered; Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque, seven cases, zero recovered; Edgewood Convalescent Home, four cases, one recovered.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed caseload grew by 625 cases during the 24-hour span, reaching 107,746 as of 5 p.m. Monday. The related death toll increased by 11, increasing to 1,539.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported a total of 52 new cases from Saturday to Monday. In that time frame, Iowa County had 19 new cases; Lafayette County, 13; and Crawford County, 11.
- Statewide, there were 3,777 new cases reported Monday, pushing the total to 173,891. There were 12 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 1,600.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported seven new cases.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 3,113 new cases Monday, along with 22 additional deaths. That brought the state’s totals to 347,161 cases and 9,236 deaths.