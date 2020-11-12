In Iowa, 4,338 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today, pushing the total to 170,359.
The related death toll in Iowa rose by 30 to 1,928.
In Wisconsin, there were 7,497 new cases today, pushing the total to 293,388.
There were 58 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 2,515.
In Illinois, 12,702 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 43 additional deaths.
That pushed the state's total to 536,542 cases and 10,477 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)