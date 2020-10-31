Another 123 cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 5,704.
Thirty-five more cases in Clayton County were reported in that 24 hours, pushing its total to 538. An additional 31 cases were reported in Jackson County for a total of 736.
Thirty more cases were reported in Jones County, moving its tally to 552. Twenty-five more cases were reported for Delaware County for a total of 861.
There was one more additional related death for both Dubuque and Delaware counties in that 24-hour span, bringing their respective death tolls to 59 and 14. Jones County remained at four deaths, and Clayton and Jackson counties remained at three each.
The state continues to reported six local long-term-care outbreaks.
In Dubuque County, Luther Manor Communities continued to report 45 cases with 11 people now recovered. MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care still has 35 cases and now has 27 recovered. Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque still has 20 cases with 17 recovered. Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade remains at seven cases with two recovered.
In Delaware County, Good Neighbor Home in Manchester remained at 81 cases and now has 62 recovered. Edgewood Convalescent Home remained at five cases with two recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 2,834 additional cases in the 24-hour span that ended at 11 a.m. today. Its total stood at 127,445.
The related death toll in Iowa rose by nine to 1,715.