Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Monday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County reported 27 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 from 5 p.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Monday, for a county total of 989. There were no additional deaths reported. In that 24-hour span, the county logged 128 new test results, for a positivity rate of 21%. Overall, the county’s positive test rate is 6.5%, a figure that has been rising.
- The Test Iowa Clinic at Epic Health and Wellness, 1075 Cedar Cross Road, Suite 1, will maintain an early morning testing schedule this week, from 5 to 9 a.m. through Thursday. The free sample collection is open to all Iowans, but people must first complete an assessment at testiowa.com and have the “QR” code that comes with completing the assessment. Anyone without internet access can call the Visiting Nurse Association at 563-556-6200 for assistance.
- Jackson County’s total of confirmed cases rose by five to 66 in that 24-hour span. Jones and Delaware counties each increased by one. Clayton County’s total number of cases remained unchanged.
- Iowa’s statewide total of confirmed cases rose by 452 to 35,529. The state reported four additional deaths, for a total of 754.
- Grant County health officials reported eight additional confirmed cases, for a total of 218. There were no additional deaths, so the county toll remains at 13. Lafayette County reported three additional cases for a total of 84. Crawford and Iowa counties remained unchanged.
- Free drive-up COVID-19 testing will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Riverside Park, 100 E. Crawford St., Cassville, Wis. Appointments are not necessary, and participants will be tested while remaining in their vehicles.
- Drive-thru testing in Cuba City, Wis., will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, along Harding Place.
- Statewide, Wisconsin’s number of confirmed cases rose by 494 Monday, bringing its total to 36,942. There were no more related deaths, so that toll remains at 820.
- An additional case was reported in Jo Daviess County, where the total rose to 56.
- Illinois’ statewide total of confirmed cases rose by 883, including six additional confirmed deaths. Currently, Illinois has a total of 154,799 cases, including 7,193 deaths.