If you have attempted to set foot inside your local grocer in the past two weeks, we don’t have to tell you: People are stocking up.
While making healthy food choices might not be at the top of your grocery list, there are plenty of reasons to keep nutrition a top priority — especially during a pandemic.
With this in mind and while grocers are hard at work taking in shipments and restocking store shelves, officials at Hy-Vee emphasized that there is no need to hoard food and other products.
“We are encouraging people to be prepared but not to panic-buy, as each Hy-Vee location is constantly receiving shipments, and our store teams are working hard to continually restock all day,” said Christina Gayman, director of Hy-Vee public relations.
Here are a few tips from Hy-Vee dietitians on what foods you can steer your cart toward to keep you and yours healthy. Product selections could vary from store to store, but Hy-Vee officials said that stores are receiving regular shipments and are restocking as quickly as possible.
Fruits and veggies
The perks: These lend our bodies antioxidants, enabling us to go about our days healthy and feeling well.
What to look for
- Frozen: Check the list of ingredients. The best choices are those that contain whole fruits and veggies, without added sauces, sugars or flavoring.
- Canned: Choose fruits without added sugars and veggies without added salt. Also, look for fruits that are in their juices.
- Fresh: Consider freezing fresh options such as berries or peeled bananas. Or, you can opt for longer-lasting fresh choices, such as spaghetti squash.
- Dried: Fruits, such as dried mango or raisins, and veggies, including as dry-roasted edamame or kale chips, can be nutrient-dense snacking options. Opt for unsweetened or minimally salted options.
- Steamed or blended: Veggies can be microwaved as a quick and easy side dish. Or, blend frozen spinach and fruits in your favorite smoothie recipe to boost your antioxidant intake.
Protein
The perks: It aids muscle repair, transports oxygen and nutrients throughout the body and helps regulate metabolism.
What to look for
- Canned or packaged chicken, tuna or salmon.
- Canned beans.
- Rotisserie chicken.
- Pre-cooked, frozen shrimp.
- Prepackaged Greek yogurt.
- Filtered or nut-based non-dairy milks, which boasts a fridge-life longer than most other types you can buy.
- Legume or lentil-based pasta.
Whole grains
The perks: They offer antioxidants, including vitamin E to help with immune health. They also boast fiber for digestion and cholesterol management and complex carbs for energy that lasts.
What to look for
- Brown rice.
- Oats or oatmeal.
- Frozen quinoa steamers.
- Crackers.
- Cereal.
- Breads.
Healthy fats
The perks: “The good fats” are good for a reason. They’re a benefit to your heart health, your brain health, your cholesterol, and they can boost your energy, aiding in the absorption of essential nutrients.
What to look for
- Nuts or nut butters.
- Olive oil.
- Flax or chia seeds.
- Frozen avocado.
- Dark chocolate.