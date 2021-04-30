More than 38,000 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New data released by the state Friday shows that 38,658 county residents have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 880 from Thursday. The county's total is the sixth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Linn, Johnson, Scott and Black Hawk counties.
Some 46,835 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, an increase of 155 from Thursday.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Friday were:
- Clayton County residents: 6,648 who have received at least one dose (increase of 22 from Thursday); 5,963 fully vaccinated (increase of 110)
- Delaware County residents: 6,721 who have received at least one dose (increase of 19); 5,642 fully vaccinated (increase of 140)
- Jackson County residents: 7,747 who have received at least one dose (increase of 25); 6,110 fully vaccinated (increase of 124)
- Jones County residents: 9,016 who have received at least one dose (increase of 57); 6,759 fully vaccinated (increase of 110)
State public health officials reported today that as of Friday, 1,064,147 people statewide had been fully vaccinated. A total of 1,364,408 had received at least one dose so far.