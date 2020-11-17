PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. – A southwest Wisconsin movie theater is receiving a state grant to help recover from the pandemic.
Prairie Cinema operators Akin Ventures Inc., will receive $87,719 from Wisconsin’s COVID-19 Movie Theater Grant Program, according to a press release from Gov. Tony Evers’ office.
The funds are part of $10 million awarded to 54 movie theater operators across Wisconsin.
Funded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration, the grants can be applied towards pandemic-related operational costs, including cleaning, sanitizing, maintaining social distancing and personnel costs to provide COVID-19 safeguards.