Canadian Pacific Railway’s Holiday Train will not tour this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The railway will instead donate to food banks in communities along its network and host a virtual concert, according to a press release.
The train — effectively a portable holiday concert decked out in bright, flashing lights — began touring in 1999, traveling across Canada and the northern United States while collecting food donations.
The multi-state journey usually includes brief stops in eastern Iowa.
The railway announced it intends to resume the train tour in 2021.