Five additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total to 12,126.
The county's death toll remained at 187, the sixth-highest in the state. Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate remained at 7.3% as of 11 a.m. today.
Jackson County reported one additional case during the 24-hour period, increasing the county’s total to 2,059. Deaths remained at 37.
Delaware County reported no additional cases in the 24 hours, remaining at 1,837. Deaths remained at 38.
Clayton County reported no additional cases, remaining at 1,577. The county also did not report any additional deaths, remaining at 53.
Jones County reported 2,827 cases as of 11 a.m. today. The county's total number of deaths remained at 54.
As of 11 a.m. today, one local long-term-care facility remained on the state’s outbreak list. According to the state website, Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque has had 74 positive COVID-19 cases, three of which came in the past 14 days.
Statewide, Iowa reported 217 additional cases, increasing the state’s total to 329,315.
The state reported one additional death, increasing Iowa's total to 5,237.