DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds announced this afternoon that she would end most restrictions that had been implemented with an aim of slowing the spread of the coronavirus in Iowa.
The new rules take effect Sunday.
Reynolds issued a proclamation that removes a mask requirement for those spending 15 minutes or more in an indoor area within 6 feet of people not in their household. She also ended mask requirements for those in state buildings and some businesses, such as barbershops.
The governor issued the earlier restrictions in November when hospitals were struggling to care for a surge of coronavirus patients. Those numbers have dropped, though the state typically reports dozens of deaths each day.
On Friday, the state reported another 34 deaths, bringing the total to 5,067 COVID-19-related deaths in Iowa.
Reynolds in her proclamation said, "I continue to strongly encourage all vulnerable Iowans, including those with pre-existing medical conditions and those older than 65, in all counties of the state to continue to limit their activities outside of their home, including their visits to businesses and other establishments and their participation in gatherings of any size and any purpose."
As of Thursday, Iowa continued to have the third-worst vaccination rate per capita in the nation.
Speaking at her weekly news conference, Reynolds said then that Iowa has been improving its vaccination efforts, which she argued have been slowed in part by lack of available vaccine. That uncertainty has made counties and health care providers hesitant to set up appointments, fearing they won't have the vaccine available and be forced to cancel appointments, she said.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 6,315 people per 100,000 in Iowa have received the first vaccine dose. That is worse than all other states except Idaho and Missouri.
States leading in vaccinations have well over 9,000 to 10,000 people per 100,000 given the first dose. They include West Virginia, New Mexico, Connecticut and North Dakota.
Reynolds said her administration is working with county officials and other health care providers to determine barriers to getting vaccine delivered.
Iowa has received 446,825 doses of vaccine and has administered 266,777 doses, or just under 60% of vaccines received, the CDC reported Thursday. The state has the sixth-lowest rate of administered vaccine per capita in the nation.