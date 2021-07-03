The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Friday’s developments included:
- Two Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday.
- One additional case each was reported in Delaware and Jones counties in Iowa.
- As of Friday, 148,390 residents of the TH’s 10-county coverage area were fully vaccinated, which is 57.3% of the area’s population of those 12 and older.
- The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 5, at Visiting Nurse Association, 660 Iowa St. in Dubuque. See the full list of vaccination sites at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- Iowa health officials announced Thursday that county hospitalization figures now will be updated once per week on Thursdays. The most-recent county-level hospitalization data showed that, as of Wednesday, two residents of Dubuque County with COVID-19 were hospitalized. No such residents of Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties were hospitalized at that time.
- Iowa reported 94 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Friday, increasing the state’s total to 374,054.
- The state’s death toll rose by two to 6,142.
- As of Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 1,516,873 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, or 56.7% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 85 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 612,994. The state’s death toll rose by one, for a total of 7,315.
- As of Friday, 2,891,689 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which represents 57.8% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- Illinois reported 1,392,552 COVID-19 cases as of Friday, an increase of 356 cases from Thursday. The state’s death toll rose by eight to 23,245.
- As of Friday, 5,866,239 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 54.1% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.