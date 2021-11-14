One year ago, most area residents probably would have guessed that when the tri-state region neared the 70% mark of people 12 and older vaccinated against COVID-19, the threat of coronavirus largely would have dissipated.
They would have been wrong.
As of Wednesday, 166,592 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated, which represents 68.5% of the population that is at least 12 years old. And yet the surge in new cases in Dubuque County this week shot up to an average not seen since last Thanksgiving — when vaccinations had not yet begun.
A total of 560 residents of Dubuque County were newly confirmed to have COVID-19 during the seven-day stretch that ended Wednesday — an average of 80 new cases per day. The county has not had a seven-day stretch with an average case count that high since late last November.
As of Wednesday, there were 1,605 active COVID-19 cases in the county — the highest total since Dec. 17.
Despite a surge in cases, the Iowa Department of Public Health has pulled back on the amount of information made available to the public and to local public health officials.
Dubuque’s hospitals are experiencing a significant increase in the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19. We know this because officials at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center told the Telegraph Herald that a total of 31 people were hospitalized in the two facilities this week. The hospitals shared that information in an effort to provide critical public health data that could help people make informed decisions about getting vaccinated, wearing masks and social distancing.
In contrast, state public health officials recently decided this would be a good time to stop reporting county-level COVID-19 hospitalization information.
“In an effort to reduce hospital reporting burden and reduce Iowa Department of Public Health staff workloads, coupled with the limited value of the data for monitoring disease trends, IDPH is no longer providing weekly reports of hospitalizations by county.”
We all know what it’s like to be overburdened at work, but if tracking data regarding the number of people hospitalized during a global pandemic isn’t near the top of state health officials’ to-do lists, we sure would like to know what is. That’s where the state starts cutting in an effort to reduce its staff’s workloads?
The state continues to provide updates on the percentage of the people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized statewide that also are unvaccinated — 76%, as of the last update, along with 87% of those with COVID-19 in the ICU. Those figures carry a lot more weight when residents know if there are a handful of local residents with the virus in our local hospitals — or 31, as the Dubuque hospitals shared with the TH.
Additionally, the Iowa Department of Public Health recently stopped providing data on the number of positive cases, active cases and vaccination rates down to the ZIP-code level. So, amid the surge on Wednesday, Dubuque County health officials could not see where in the county the increased spread was occurring.
State public health officials are not serving their mission to safeguard Iowans when they refuse to release detailed health care information.
Gov. Kim Reynolds built her COVID-19 response on the foundation that Iowans would “do the right thing” when it comes to making sensible decisions about behaviors related to spread. Clearly, that’s not happening, based on the recent surge in cases — almost all of which are in the unvaccinated, according to local health officials.
Even those wanting to do the right thing lack the local information that could illustrate the risks involved.
COVID-19 was the second-leading cause of death in the United States in September of this year. Even though adults had broad access to a vaccination that largely prevents death from COVID, more people died of the virus than died of cancer in September.
Now is not the time for the State of Iowa to withhold key health care data from citizens. More information can only help raise awareness about the spike in spread. Until more people are compelled to change behaviors, COVID-19 remains a public health threat to tri-state residents.