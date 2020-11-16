In Iowa, 2,350 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the state’s total to 187,035.
The related death toll in Iowa rose by six to 1,991.
In Wisconsin, there were 4,389 new cases today, pushing the total to 316,758.
There were 12 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 2,649.
In Illinois, 11,632 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 37 additional deaths.
That pushed the state's total to 585,248 cases and 10,779 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)