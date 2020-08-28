An analysis by the Telegraph Herald shows that 22% of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were not factored into the 14-day positivity rate on Thursday.
The 14-day period that ended Wednesday night marked the first two-week stretch in which the newspaper checked the state’s coronavirus figures consistently at midnight. It disproved claims by state officials that the TH’s county-specific positivity rate calculations — which remain consistently higher than those released by the state — were being skewed by the times at which the newspaper checked the state’s totals.
At 12:01 a.m. Aug. 13, the state reported a total of 21,163 COVID-19 tests in Dubuque County and 1,722 positive cases. Through the end of the day Wednesday, there were 2,248 new tests and 213 new cases in the county, resulting in a positivity rate of 9.5%.
However, an examination of the state’s website shows that only 167 of these new cases were assigned to specific days in the 14-day period. Thus, 46 of the 213 — or about 22% of new positives — were not factored into the state’s calculation of the county’s rate. These figures led to a lower state-reported positivity rate of 7.1%.
Utilizing underlying state data, the TH also found higher positivity rates in surrounding Iowa counties using nearly identical time frames, as well as inconsistencies in major counties throughout the state in results from this week.
From 5 p.m. Aug. 12 through 5 p.m. Wednesday, the TH found a positivity rate of 19.8% in Clayton County, compared with the state’s calculation of 11.8%. In Delaware County, the underlying data indicate a two-week positivity rate of 16.6%, compared to the state’s 11.7%. In Jackson County, it is 9% compared to the state’s 7.4%; and in Jones, 8.7% compared to 7.1%.
City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan noted that tracking such figures is of the utmost importance at a time when students are returning to classrooms.
“We are at a critical point,” she said. “We have multiple local colleges and universities in our community, and they are starting up at the same time as our local schools.”
Corrigan emphasized that the resumption of classes will have a ripple effect that extends beyond the students and employees at educational institutions.
“It certainly impacts the broader population,” she said. “That is how this pandemic occurs, spreading from one person to another.”
CRUNCHING THE NUMBERS
The recent calculations by the TH disprove one of many theories that state officials put forth in an attempt to explain the discrepancies between state-reported positivity rates and the state’s own underlying data.
Two weeks ago, Pat Garrett, a spokesman for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, pointed to the newspaper tracking its figures at 5 p.m. rather than the end of the day as a reason for the inconsistencies.
Instead, the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee, continues to drive down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county.
For example, on Wednesday, the number of new confirmed cases in Dubuque County increased by 18. But the state only had verified one of those cases as of the time that the 14-day positivity rate was calculated.
Iowa Department of Public Health spokeswoman Amy McCoy defended the state’s COVID-19 data in an email to the Telegraph Herald on Thursday.
“When you think about any data, whether it is Medicaid data or vital statistics, it takes time to collect and ensure accuracy. Now, we’ve shifted to real-time reporting for COVID-19, and we make constant updates to provide accurate and up-to-date information,” she wrote.
An analysis of new cases in 10 other large Iowa counties showed discrepancies exist elsewhere.
In Linn County, for instance, the county’s confirmed case total climbed by 85 over three days. However, the day-to-day tallies, used to calculate positivity rates, included just 71 cases. And in Polk County, underlying data showed 336 new positives over that three-day span, but 324 were used in the state’s positivity calculations.
Much like the data discrepancies themselves, concerns over the reliability of state-issued COVID-19 data extend well beyond the northeast portion of Iowa.
Phil Roeder, director of communications and public affairs for Des Moines Public Schools, said via email that the district has “had concerns about information and guidance from the state since the COVID-19 pandemic first started to impact Iowa.”
He also expressed concerns about the positivity thresholds established by the state.
State officials said late last month that school leaders only can ask for permission to close buildings or districts if their counties have a 14-day average positivity rate of at least 15% and at least 10% of students are absent, or if the county has a 20% positivity rate over 14 days.
“We have seen no indication of what the state is basing this number on, and most public health experts suggest not returning to in-person classes if that figure is above the 3-5% range,” Roeder said.
With these inflated thresholds, Roeder said, officials believe that it will be extremely difficult, if not impossible, for the district to limit an outbreak.
“When Iowa’s 15% positivity rate threshold is combined with the requirement to also have 10% absenteeism in school before they claim virtual learning can be considered, only one thing is certain: it will be too late to slow the spread of COVID-19 among our students, staff and community,” he wrote.
EXAMINING INCONSISTENCIES
In an interview with the TH last week, Iowa Public Health Director Caitlin Pedati presented several more reasons why state positivity rates and underlying state-issued data failed to align.
Pedati said this vast difference is primarily the result of efforts to review and validate case information.
She said the cumulative number shows the number of new cases in real time. But she claimed many new cases are missing key information, such as the date, the individual’s name or date of birth. According to Pedati, new confirmed cases often are not added to a specific day or week until the necessary reviews are conducted by the IDPH. She went on to acknowledge that could lead to a time lag resulting in fewer cases being calculated into the daily and 14-day positivity rates
One day later, Garrett told the TH that such discrepancies were “common knowledge” among Iowans.
However, those on the front lines of statewide efforts to resume school beg to differ with that characterization.
“I can tell you that it was absolutely not common knowledge,” said Jean Hessburg, spokeswoman for the Iowa State Education Association. “It was not common knowledge that positive cases were being backdated, it was not common knowledge what was discovered with the data flaw (that was acknowledged by the state last week), and a number of other anomalies in the system were not common knowledge.”
The association, a union that represents teachers and other school employees across the state, recently filed suit against the state and the Iowa Department of Education in hopes of giving local school districts the autonomy to make their own reopening decisions, rather than being bound by state oversight.
Hessburg said the union and many educators statewide remain concerned by the high thresholds established by the state, as well as the accuracy of the state-provided figures.
“By the state’s own admission, they are not reliable numbers,” she said. “They have admitted that they have backdated positive cases, which has really messed up the positivity rates. I don’t think those figures are reliable.”
ANOTHER CHANGE
Leading state officials on Thursday revealed another cause of ongoing data discrepancies.
Reynolds said the state soon would begin counting a relatively new form of COVID-19 testing known as antigen testing. She went on to explain that these tests previously had been classified as inconclusive.
Previous TH reporting unveiled that the state has been using inconclusive tests in the calculation of daily and 14-day positivity rates, a practice that artificially drove down these metrics. State officials shed further light on this erroneous practice Thursday, admitting that positive antigen tests were among those previously designated as inconclusive.
State leaders indicated that the results of these positive antigen tests would be reflected in past and future positivity calculations, and Pedati acknowledged this would lead to a modest increase in positivity rates in several counties.
Dr. Bobby Koneru, the medical liaison for Dubuque County regarding COVID-19, explained that antigen tests provide a relatively new way to detect active coronavirus infections.
He said such testing provides quicker results, similar in timing to pregnancy tests.
Koneru said he is concerned that positive antigen tests were incorrectly classified as “inconclusive” in previous calculations. Furthermore, he noted that the state’s continued practice of tweaking data and revising its reporting methods has eroded confidence in such figures.
“The protocols continue to change in terms of how they are interpreting the data,” he said. “Until there is a reliable, consistent way of calculating the data, I will not be 100% confident in what I am seeing in the state numbers.”