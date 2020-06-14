News in your town

1 new COVID-19 case, 1 additional death in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 137 cases statewide

Quarantine, isolation, social distancing: What do they mean?

TH wants to talk with workers impacted by pandemic

Free COVID-19 testing to be held in Platteville

1 new COVID-19 case in Dubuque County, 354 statewide in 24 hours

3 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, 1 in Jones County; 4 more in SE Wisconsin in 24 hours

Our opinion: COVID-19 offers chance to see things differently

3 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, 1 in Jones County; 4 more in SE Wisconsin in 24 hours