In Iowa, 754 additional cases reported between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. today for a total of 108,334.
The related death toll in Iowa rose by 13 to 1,549.
In Wisconsin, there were 4,591 new cases reported today, pushing the total to 178,482.
There were 33 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 1,633.
In Illinois, 3,714 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 41 additional deaths.
That brought the state’s totals to 350,875 cases and 9,277 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)