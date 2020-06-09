Collection kits were expected Monday that will allow for the COVID-19 testing of all staff and residents of a Dubuque nursing home.
The testing will be conducted at Dubuque County-owned Sunnycrest Manor. The county announced Friday that it had learned that a staff member with “no direct resident contact” had the coronavirus. That person had last been at the facility on June 2.
According to the county, Sunnycrest staff promptly contacted residents, their families and the Iowa Department of Public Health. The IDPH arranged for enough collection kits to be delivered Monday to test all in the facility.
”We’re hoping to have the test kits today,” said Visiting Nurse Association Executive Director Stacey Killian to the county supervisors during a meeting Monday morning. “We will be sending staff there as soon as those come in.”
Members of the Dubuque County Board of Health questioned having to learn of the positive case from a press release issued several hours after the result was received Friday.
County Supervisor Ann McDonough asked that the Board of Health be notified immediately going forward and that the county supervisors be updated on the situation at Sunnycrest at every meeting.