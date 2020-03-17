The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department has announced changes to its protocol of public interaction as a means to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Deputies responding to calls for service will conduct as much business as possible outdoors to help maintain social distancing, according to a press release.
The release states that some minor calls will be handled by telephone.
Residents are also urged to avoid the lobby of the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center for department business, except for sex offenders checking in on a monthly basis.
All other business, including weapons permit applications and civil processing, can be done by calling 563-589-4406 or by visiting dbqcosheriff.com.
Fingerprinting for employment will not be scheduled at this time.
The Dubuque County Jail is also suspending all outside programming.