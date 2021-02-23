Twenty-two more Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. today, pushing the county's total to 12,261.
The county's death toll remained at 192, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
No additional related deaths were reported for Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties, remaining at 53, 39, 38 and 54, respectively.
Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties each had four additional cases of COVID-19 during the 24-hour period. Delaware County has 1,848 cases to date; Jackson County, 2,080; and Jones County, 2,838.
Clayton County had two additional cases in 24 hours, increasing the county's total to 1,592.
As of 11 a.m. today, one local long-term care facility remained on the state's outbreak list. According to the state website, Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque has had 76 positive COVID-19 cases, one of which came in the past 14 days.
Statewide, Iowa reported 813 more people confirmed to have COVID-19, increasing the total to 333,386. The state also reported 26 additional related deaths, increasing the toll to 5,400.
(Note: The Telegraph Herald continues to try to report figures that most accurately reflect local conditions. Given that, the newspaper continues to report the number of people who have had COVID-19, despite a recent shift by the state emphasizing total positive results.
Any related statewide maps will reflect total positive tests by county, however, because the state no longer provides readily available figures for COVID-19-positive individuals in all counties.)