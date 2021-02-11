GALENA, Ill. – Two Jo Daviess County locations are able to offer COVID-19 vaccinations.
Jo Daviess County Health Department locations at 310 West St., Elizabeth, and 1 Medical Center Drive, Galena, are available for the first dose of Phase-1 vaccinations, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health website.
The website also lists the Jo Daviess County Health Department office at 9483 W. U.S. 20 as a vaccination location.
The website notes that all vaccinations are by appointment only. Individuals should bring documentation to show that they are eligible for vaccination as a member of a priority group. Acceptable documentation includes a driver’s license, a passport or a work identification badge.
Call the Illinois Department of Public Health at 1-800-889-3931 for more information.