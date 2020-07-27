Twenty-one additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. today.
The county total stood at 1,363 as of the latter time.
No additional related deaths were reported, so the county toll remains at 26.
A total of 107 additional COVID-19 tests were completed during the time frame, pushing that tally to 18,516. That means the county had a 19.6% positivity rate during the 24-hour stretch.
Jackson County reported six additional cases in that 24-hour period, moving its total to 126. Three additional cases in Clayton County were confirmed during that time, increasing its total to 81. Jones County is now at 108 cases with two additional reported in that time period. Delaware County increased by one to 79 cases.
Statewide, Iowa reported 469 additional confirmed cases during the 24-hour period, bringing the total of positive cases to 42,485.
There have been 455,740 tests completed, an increase of 4,402 over one day prior. The statewide positivity rate for the 24-hour period was 10.7%.
Three additional related deaths were reported statewide in the 24-hour span, moving the toll to 829.