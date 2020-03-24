A new date has been set for Riverview Center’s Evening of Light fundraising event, previously postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
The event now will be held at 5 p.m. June 25 at Grand River Center in Dubuque.
Michelle Knight will speak during the event. Knight was one of three women who escaped from Ariel Castro’s Cleveland home in May 2013. She has written two books about her ordeal — “Finding Me: A Decade of Darkness, A Life Reclaimed” and “Life After Darkness: Finding Healing and Happiness After the Cleveland Kidnappings.”
Riverview Center provides services for individuals affected by sexual violence in 14 Iowa counties and two counties in Illinois.
Visit riverviewcenter.org for ticket information.