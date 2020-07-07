Dubuque Main Street and Main Street Iowa are seeking input from community members to assess the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in the downtown Dubuque district, according to a press release.
As reopening and recovery phases continue, the organizations are asking for community members to complete a short online survey to assist in welcoming partners back to a clean, safe and comfortable setting, the release stated. It also aims to assist in future strategies and priority actions.
Information will be collected anonymously through Friday, July 24.
To access the survey, visit getfoureyes.com/s/0e5hl.