Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Sunday’s developments included:
- Five additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were recorded between 5 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday, moving the total to 1,797 as of the latter time. The single-day total was the lowest for a 24-hour period ending at 5 p.m. for the county since June 29. It immediately followed a 24-hour period with 45 cases — the most in the county since July 16.
- No additional related deaths were reported in the 24-hour span, and 13 people in the county with the coronavirus were hospitalized as of Saturday, according to the state data on Sunday. An
- additional 11 people previously diagnosed with COVID-19 were classified as recovered in the time span. By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered from the number of confirmed cases, there were 558 “active” cases in the county as of 5 p.m. Sunday, a decrease of 12 compared to one day prior.
- With 5 new cases and 124 new tests reported in the county, the 24-hour positivity rate was 4%. The county’s to-date rate remained at 8.2%. Over the 14-day period that ended at 5 p.m. Sunday, there were 278 new confirmed cases and 2,308 new tests in the county, equating to a rate of 12%.
- Elsewhere, Delaware County reported five new cases during the 24-hour period, while Clayton and Jones counties each added three.
- There remains one long-term-care outbreak in Dubuque County, with three positive cases at Luther Manor Grand Meadows, and one of those recovered. Statewide, there are 29 current outbreaks affecting 915 people, but there are no such outbreaks currently reported in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties.
- Statewide, 607 new cases were reported in the 24-hour span that ended at 5 p.m. Sunday, pushing the total to 52,433. Two more related deaths were reported, so that count moved to 975.
- In Wisconsin, four more cases were reported in Grant County, three in Iowa County, four in Crawford County and one in Lafayette County.
- Statewide, 685 additional cases and one more related death were reported Sunday. That pushed the state’s totals to 65,741 cases and 1,039 deaths.
- In Illinois, the state reported one new confirmed case in Jo Daviess County on Sunday.
- Statewide, there were
1,562 new confirmed cases and 18 related deaths. That pushed the state’s totals to 206,081 cases and 7,744 deaths.