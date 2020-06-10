Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Tuesday’s developments included:
- Six more cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed between 5 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday. The county’s total stood at 373 at the latter time. No related deaths were reported in the county in that 24-hour span. The county’s COVID-19-related death toll remains at 21. A total of 213 people in the county confirmed to have the coronavirus have recovered, while five people with COVID-19 were hospitalized in the county as of Sunday, according to the most-recent state data.
- A total of 49 confirmed cases continue to be reported at Dubuque Specialty Care — a total that has not budged since May 29. Fourteen of those people have recovered, a figure that has not changed since Saturday. Statewide, the number of outbreaks at long-term-care facilities dropped by two to 38 facilities. An outbreak is declared when at least three confirmed cases are reported at a facility, and the outbreak is considered over when there are no more active cases. Dubuque Specialty Care remains the lone such facility with an outbreak in Dubuque County, and none have been reported in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties.
- Speaking of Jones County, one more case was recorded there in the 24-hour time frame. Its total sits at 38.
- Statewide, 229 new cases were recorded between 5 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday. The total as of the latter time was 22,238. Ten additional related deaths were reported. There have been 626 so far.
- In Wisconsin, 270 new confirmed cases were reported Tuesday, pushing the state total to 21,308. Fifteen new deaths were added to the state’s official count, moving the total to 661.
- The new cases included one more in Lafayette County, pushing the county’s total to 35. The Telegraph Herald incorrectly reported that the county’s total was at 33 on Monday when it should have been 34.
- In Illinois, 797 new cases and 95 additional deaths were reported Monday. That pushed the state’s totals to 129,212 cases and 6,018 deaths.