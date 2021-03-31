The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Tuesday’s developments included:
- There were no additional deaths in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area between 5 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday.
- Twenty more Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 during the 24-hour period.
- By 5 p.m. Tuesday, 60,337 residents in the 10-county area had been fully vaccinated — 20% of the population.
- The State of Iowa announced Tuesday that “Iowans with barriers to scheduling a vaccine appointment or who do not have internet access who are 65 and older, or 64 and younger with an underlying health condition as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control ... can call 211 or 800-244-7431, and a vaccine navigator will assist them with scheduling a vaccine appointment.” Those services are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days per week. Translation services also are available.
- Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 3.2% as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. Rates for other area Iowa counties were Clayton County, 1.4%; Delaware County, 6.7%; Jackson County, 5%; Jones County, 3.7%.
- The state provided new county-level hospitalization data on Tuesday. As of Sunday, there were six Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 who were hospitalized, an increase of two from Saturday. Jones County had one such resident hospitalized, the same as Saturday. No hospitalizations were reported in Jackson County, a decrease of one from Saturday. No such residents of Clayton and Delaware counties were hospitalized.
- Statewide, the number of Iowa residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 grew by 579 in the 24-hour span, increasing the state’s total to 350,464. No additional related deaths were reported during the 24-hour period, and the death toll remained at 5,729.
- As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, 590,104 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, an increase of 6,856 from Monday.
- In Wisconsin, Lafayette County has a limited number of appointments remaining for today’s clinicw available to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Call 608-776-4895 or visit forms.gle/aUQxTxSdimAtPfBC8. County health officials ask that only individuals who are eligible and either live or work in Lafayette County submit a request.
- The state reported 588 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, increasing its total to 576,632. The state’s death toll rose by 11 to 6,612.
- Wisconsin reported 1,013,613 residents have been fully vaccinated, or 17.4% of the population.
- In Illinois, there were 1,241,993 COVID-19 cases as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, a 24-hour increase of 2,404 cases. The state reported 17 more related deaths, increasing the death toll to 21,273.
- Illinois also reported 2,110,089 residents were fully vaccinated — 16.5% of the state’s population.