Seventy-one additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 3,412.
There were 289 new tests in the county in that time span, bringing that total to 30,296. That means the county had a positivity rate of 24.6% during that 24-hour span. The county’s overall positivity rate moved up to 11.3%.
There also was one additional COVID-related death in Dubuque County during the time period, raising its total to 42.
Delaware County reported 23 additional cases in the 24-hour span that ended at 11 a.m. today, pushing its total to 453. Jones County reported five new cases for a total of 289. Jackson County added two to move to 358. There were two new cases in Clayton County, where the total is now 268.
The related death tolls for each of those four counties remained at three.
The Iowa Department of Public Health continues to report outbreaks in three local long-term-care centers.
Good Neighbor Home in Manchester is up to 33 cases and 20 recovered -- an increase of one new case.
Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque reported two new cases, bringing the overall total to 16. The number of individuals recovered remained at 11.
MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care continues to have 10 cases with no recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 1,053 additional cases in the 24-hour span, pushing the total to 88,562.
The death toll in Iowa rose by 19 to 1,343.