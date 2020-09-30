News in your town

71 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death in Dubuque Co. in 24 hours; 23 more cases in Delaware Co.

Quarantine, isolation, social distancing: What do they mean?

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Tuesday)

Jo Daviess County subject to new COVID-19 restrictions beginning Saturday

Differing from CDC recommendations, Iowa relaxes guidelines on when masked students should quarantine

Dubuque County releases COVID-19 data by ZIP code; 72% in Dubuque area

28 new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque Co., 19 in Grant Co., 16 in Delaware Co.

29 new COVID-19 cases reported in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 11 more in Delaware County

Titans have NFL's first COVID-19 outbreak, with 8 positives

Dubuque casino postpones concerts through remainder of year

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Monday)

39 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; local nursing home outbreak up to 28

Lancaster Council expands grant availability for local businesses

Dubuque foundation awards more than $1 million in response to COVID-19

Authorities: Lafayette County man charged after driving away from traffic stop

Feds to ship millions of tests in bid to reopen K-12 schools