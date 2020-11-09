Dubuque County reported 116 new cases of COVID-19 in confirmed between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today. The county’s total number of confirmed cases increased to 6,898.
The triple-digit increase follows five consecutive days of record case counts reported as of 11 a.m. in Dubuque County.
There were no additional related deaths reported in the the five-county area in that 24-hour period. Death tolls stand at: Dubuque County, 69; Delaware County, 16; Jackson County, five; and Clayton and Jones counties each have four.
Jones County added 92 cases between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today for a total of 1,434, a number sources attribute to an outbreak at Anamosa State Penitentiary and smaller outbreaks at long-term-care facilities. The Department of Corrections lists 485 inmates infected with COVID-19 as of 11 a.m. today. Fifty staff members at the prison have tested positive, with 2013 of those individuals being listed as recovered.
Jones County had the highest 14-day positivity rate in the state at 42.7%.
Jackson County added 23 new cases in that 24-hour span for a total of 1,018. Jackson County has a 14-day positivity rate of 30.5%.
Delaware County reported 14 additional cases with a total of 1,043 cases. Clayton County reported 13 additional cases, for a total of 691.
The state is tracking outbreaks at eight area long-term-care centers. As of 11 a.m. today, they were:
- Luther Manor Communities, Dubuque -- 68 cases, and now has 12 recovered.
- MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care -- 35 cases, 29 recovered.
- ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 10 cases, one recovered.
- Sunnycrest Manor, Dubuque -- 20 cases, 17 recovered.
- Shady Rest Care Center, Cascade -- seven cases, two recovered
- Good Neighbor Home, Manchester -- 81 cases, 65 recovered.
- Edgewood Convalescent Home -- five cases, two recovered.
- Anamosa Care Center – 38 cases, none recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported a 24-hour increase of 4,055 cases, for a total of 156,842.
The related death toll in Iowa rose by four, to 1,846.