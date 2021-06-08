The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Monday’s developments included:
- As of Monday, 140,369 residents of the TH’s coverage area had been fully vaccinated. That represents 57.7% of the area’s population of those 16 and older.
- The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, June 11, at Kennedy Mall.
See the full list of upcoming vaccination clinics and other locations to receive the free vaccinations at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.In Delaware County, a vaccination clinic for anyone 12 and older will be held starting at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, at Regional Medical Center in Manchester, Iowa. More information: regmedctr.org/covid-pfizer.
As of 5 p.m. Monday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 1.6%. Rates in other area counties in Iowa were Clayton County, 1.7%; Delaware County, 0.3%; Jackson County, 2.2%; and Jones County, 3%.
- The State of Iowa provided new county-level hospitalization data Monday. The most recent data, as of Sunday, showed three residents of Dubuque County were hospitalized with COVID-19. No such residents of Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties were hospitalized.
- Iowa reported 35 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Monday, increasing the state’s total to 372,064. The state reported one more related death, moving the toll to 6,073.
As of Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,412,883 people in Iowa had been fully vaccinated — 56.6% of the state’s residents who are at least 16 years old.In Wisconsin, the Grant County Health Department is scheduling in-home COVID-19 vaccination appointments for individuals who are unable to travel for an appointment. Call 608-723-6416.The Lafayette County Health Department is providing free COVID-19 vaccines at the Lafayette County Dairy Breakfast from 6:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at Stauffacher Highway Dairy, 16639 Wisconsin 23, Darlington.
- In Wisconsin, the state Department of Health Services reported 260 additional cases Monday, raising the state’s total to 611,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state also reported 11 more related deaths, raising the death toll to 7,161.
As of Monday, 2,653,730 Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 56.9% of the state’s residents who are at least 16.Illinois reported 1,385,489 confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, an increase of 244 cases in 24 hours. The state’s related death toll rose by 14 to 22,963.As of Monday, 5,216,406 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 51% of the state’s residents who are at least 16.