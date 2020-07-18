Dubuque-area elected officials gathered on the Mississippi Riverwalk on Friday morning to communicate a simple message: Wear a mask.
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, organized a photo shoot to capture the officials in face coverings to stress the importance of wearing them and social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The group included other state lawmakers and City of Dubuque, Dubuque County and Dubuque Community School Board leaders.
With the rising numbers of COVID-19 in our county Lindsay had this to say about the photo,
"We want the residents of Dubuque to know that their elected officials support efforts to limit the spread of the virus by wearing masks or face covering, social distancing and following public health guidelines," James said in a press release. "We are in this together, and we are in this for our neighbors, our families, our friends. Together, we can fight the spread of the virus.”