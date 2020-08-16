Seven additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 1,796.
No new related deaths were reported in the county. That total stands at 31.
There were 161 new tests reported in that 24-hour period for a total of 21,871. That means the county had a positivity rate of 4.3% for that 24-hour period. The county's overall positivity rate remained at 8.2%.
Delaware County reported four additional cases, increasing the county’s total to 134.
Clayton County reported three new cases, for a total of 119.
Jackson County reported one additional case for a total of 169, and Jones County reported two additional cases for a total of 138.
None of the Iowa counties in the Telegraph Herald's coverage area reported any new related deaths in the 24-hour period.
The Iowa Department of Public Health continues to report one long-term-care outbreak in Dubuque County, with three positive cases reported at Luther Manor Grand Meadows. One of those people has recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 666 additional COVID-19 cases, increasing the state’s total to 52,306.
Iowa’s death toll increased by two and stands at 975.