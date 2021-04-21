The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. Tuesday’s developments included:
- Another COVID-19-related death was reported in Jo Daviess County, Ill., between 5 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday. The county’s total rose to 26.
- Thirteen more residents of Dubuque County were confirmed to have COVID-19 during the 24-hour span.
- As of Tuesday, 90,344 residents of the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area had been fully vaccinated — 29.9% of the area’s population.
- In Dubuque, walk-in, no-appointment vaccination clinics will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Kennedy Mall vaccination site.
- There will be a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 23, at Pearson Hall at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Maquoketa. To schedule an appointment, visit osterhausrx.com, click on the “COVID-19 Information” button and complete an online form.
- The state provided new county-level hospitalization data Tuesday. The data stated that, as of Sunday, eight Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized — an increase of two from Saturday. Three such residents each of Delaware and Jones counties were hospitalized, the same totals as Saturday. No such residents of Jackson County were hospitalized, down one from Saturday. No such residents of Clayton County were hospitalized, unchanged from the day before.
- As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 4.5%. Rates in other area Iowa counties were Clayton County, 3.7%; Delaware County, 3.3%; Jackson County, 3.4%; and Jones County, 3%.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 442 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Tuesday, increasing the state’s total to 360,782.
- The state had reported seven additional related deaths as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, raising the death toll to 5,893.
- As of Tuesday, 895,872 people had been fully vaccinated in Iowa, an increase of 13,089 from Sunday.
- In Wisconsin, two COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held this week in Grant County. The first will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. today at the former Shopko location in Lancaster. The second will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, at the Broske Center in Platteville. Walk-ins are welcome. For more information, call the health department at 608-723-6416.
- Wisconsin reported 805 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, increasing its total to 591,636. The state’s death toll increased by eight to 6,718.
- As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, 1.6 million residents have been fully vaccinated, or 28.1% of the population.
- In Jo Daviess County, Ill., appointments are available for the Midwest Medical Center clinic on Thursday, April 22. To register, visit tinyurl.com/t87npzyw.
- There were 2,587 new COVID-19 cases announced Tuesday in Illinois, for a state total of 1,306,787. The state reported 22 additional related deaths, increasing the death toll to 21,694.
- Illinois also reported more than 3.4 million residents were fully vaccinated — 26.8% of the state’s population.