PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- Platteville Public Library will remain closed until further notice.
The announcement this morning came after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled late Wednesday afternoon that Gov. Tony Evers' “safer at home” order was invalid. The ruling essentially reopened the state, lifting caps on the size of gatherings, allowing people to travel as they please and allowing shuttered businesses to reopen, including bars and restaurants.
The Platteville library announced that it would remain shut "in accordance with guidance received from the City of Platteville and the Platteville Public Library Board of Trustees," stated an announcement.
"Library staff will continue to work with the city and Library Board to determine next steps and will provide an update when we have more information," it stated.
The library continues to offer curbside pickup, digital checkouts and assistance by phone at 608-348-7441, ext. 2.
Questions also can be sent via email to circ@plattevillepubliclibrary.org.
In Cassville, Eckstein Memorial Library also announced it would remain closed for the time being.
Curbside service continues to be offered from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday and from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.