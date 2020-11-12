Nursing homes throughout the area are reporting shortages of nurses, certified nursing assistants or other aides who oversee patient care and medications.
And while such shortages existed before the pandemic, they have been exacerbated by the spread of COVID-19.
The situation is one that facilities are experiencing nationwide, with nearly one in five reporting shortages to the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
Data collected for the week ending Oct. 25 — the most recent figures available — indicate that at least 17 nursing homes in the tri-state area faced nursing staff or nursing or medical aide shortages. Five facilities did not report data that week but reported shortages in prior weeks.
Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque is looking to fill eight full-time and nine part-time certified nursing assistant positions along with five full- and part-time nurse spots. Director of Health Services Matt Jahn said the facility has coped by rearranging staff duties and offering incentives for those who work additional hours.
“Even though we are reporting a shortage, it doesn’t mean that we are not meeting the needs of the residents,” he said. “I believe our staff are.”
CHRONIC ABSENCES
The Dubuque County-owned long-term-care center Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque is turning to a newly created certification and existing nonmedical staff to fill some holes.
As of Monday, County Human Resources Administrator Dawn Sherman said Sunnycrest had 13 staff out, either sick themselves or quarantining with family members.
“That has presented a definite challenge,” she told the county supervisors. “We also just have regular medical absences — surgeries and that type of thing. We are also trying to make sure we’re allowing employees to utilize some paid time off to recharge.”
Sherman said that as of Monday, Sunnycrest had a deficit of 20 certified nursing assistants.
The facility’s new interim administrator, Tammy Freiburger, told the county supervisors that for weeks, the facility’s non-nursing staff has had to pull double duty just to keep the ship afloat. Managers, social workers, activity directors and a scheduler have acted as aides in the wake of the large number of absences due to COVID-19.
“There have been weekends where every manager has been working,” she said. “It’s one of those, ‘If not us, who?’ situations.”
The solution of nonnursing staff taking on extra duties is not sustainable, Sherman said. But it was made possible by state government action before the pandemic hit.
“They ended up creating a basic care aide position, where the candidate would go through a seven-hour training, then do some job shadowing with an RN after that,” Sherman said. “So, some of our exempt-level employees have elected to go through that training and have completed that to be able to help in other areas of Sunnycrest, not just in their normal jobs.”
The county supervisors approved paying existing staff time-and-a-half for their extra aide work. They also removed the cap on how many of the new basic care aides Sunnycrest can hire to ride out the pandemic. But those aides cannot do everything a certified nursing assistant can.
As of Wednesday night, Sunnycrest was one of five long-term-care facilities in Dubuque County and 101 statewide with an active COVID-19 outbreak, defined as at least three confirmed cases, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Sunnycrest had just three active cases, after 17 other people previously diagnosed with the coronavirus had recovered.
ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque also is among the facilities with an active outbreak. Reached by the Telegraph Herald, a representative from the facility’s parent company, Promedica, said a federal testing requirement is helping catch positive cases earlier, potentially limiting the spread in nursing homes, but it also results in higher case counts among staff.
“Nursing homes are now required to test employees twice a week,” said Assistant Vice President Marketing/Communications Julie Beckert. “The majority who are found to be positive are asymptomatic, but they are then sent home to quarantine. The community spread is increasing in Iowa. That’s going to impact any business. But it really impacts us because we’re the only ones testing this aggressively.”
Both ManorCare and Sunnycrest staff have reached out to contract agencies to fill some more of those higher-certified holes.
‘CRISIS’ SITUATION
Even without a COVID-19 outbreak, Maquoketa (Iowa) Care Center is struggling with staffing due to the pandemic.
“Staffing in rural areas like Jackson County as well as many communities and health care facilities across the nation has become more challenging due to COVID-19,” wrote Administrator Sharon Ehlinger. “We are closely watching COVID-19 activity trends, testing our staff twice weekly and evaluating staffing model alternatives should we need to alter staff at any time due to COVID.”
Medical research suggests that increased staffing is associated with better patient outcomes and greater employee satisfaction.
But a mandate at Orchard Manor, a Grant County-owned nursing facility in Lancaster, Wis., that staff work extra shifts has led to burnout and fatigue, “resulting in poor morale and eventual resignation,” according to a county proclamation that last month authorized pay increases for nursing assistants and aides.
Orchard Manor has reported staff shortages to CMS since late May. If the “crisis staffing situation” goes unresolved, the proclamation stated, the facility will be unable to accept further admissions.
Administrator Carol Schwartz did not respond to requests for comment this week.
NURSING EDUCATION
Even before the pandemic, demand for nursing professionals has accelerated as baby boomers age and increasingly utilize health services.
While enrollment at nursing programs has increased, current nursing school enrollment will not be sufficient to meet the projected demand, according to American Association of Colleges of Nursing.
The COVID-19 pandemic has added to the challenge of placing nursing students in clinical rotations, as nursing facilities restricted access to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus among residents, who are at high risk of developing complications.
“We have not had the opportunity to go into any nursing homes or send students there,” said Lisa Rettenmeier, Clarke University associate professor of nursing.
Jahn said the loss of students has eliminated a valuable recruitment opportunity.
All things considered, Beckert said the whole industry needs a change.
“We need to come up with solutions in the industry overall — a better payment model, better environment — to make it more attractive for people to enter and stay in the field,” she said.