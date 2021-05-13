Four additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 13,363.
One fewer death was reported in the county during that time. The county's death toll lowered to 208, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
The state reported two additional cases each in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties. Their respective totals rose to 1,695, 2,094, 2,217 and 2,989.
There were no additional deaths reported in Jones, Clayton, Jackson or Delaware counties as of 11 a.m. today. The counties' death tolls remained at 57, 56, 42 and 41, respectively.
Statewide, Iowa’s number of positive individuals rose to 368,773 as of 11 a.m. today, an increase of 305 during the 24-hour span.
The state reported three additional related deaths, raising the state's total to 5,997.