Grant County officials announced Thursday that a county resident confirmed to have COVID-19 has died.
Meanwhile, three more confirmed cases were announced for Dubuque County, while others were reported in Jones County, Iowa; Crawford, Grant and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County, Ill.
In Grant County, the person who died was older than 80, according to the county health department.
The county now has had four confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
Crawford County health officials announced Thursday that a third case of COVID-19 had been confirmed there. Lafayette County’s total increased Thursday to two, while four cases have been reported in Iowa County.
Statewide, Wisconsin officials announced 112 new cases and 12 more related deaths. The state now has had 2,885 positive results and 111 related deaths.
In Iowa, officials reported 125 more confirmed cases.
There have been 1,270 confirmed cases in the state and 29 related deaths, after two more were reported Thursday. Both of those deaths were Linn County residents older than 60.
The new cases included three more in Dubuque County, which now has a total of 31, and two more in Jones County, which now has eight.
With no new cases reported Thursday, Clayton County has five; Jackson County, four; and Delaware County, one.
In Illinois, 1,344 new cases were announced Thursday, along with 66 related deaths. The statewide totals for both now are 16,422 and 528, respectively.
One additional case was reported in Jo Daviess County, pushing its total to nine.