Holy Family Catholic Schools leaders are canceling academic and athletic summer camps planned for July and August.
System officials announced Thursday that they will not hold those camps in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and to help protect the health of campers and staff. They also are focusing on getting ready for the 2020-21 academic year.
“We know this is disappointing news for students and parents alike, but we’ll look forward to a full summer camp schedule next year,” the announcement stated.
Virtual camps being offered in June will continue as scheduled, however. Information about those camps is available online at https://bit.ly/2XUCrOl.