In Iowa, the State of Iowa's COVID-19 website continues to show no new deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. today.
The state website has not reported any increases in COVID-19-related deaths since at least 11 a.m. Thursday. This is likely due to lag time as the state confirms COVID-19 as a contributing factor in the death. As of 11 a.m. Thursday, 3,451 COVID-19-related deaths were recorded statewide.
Statewide, Iowa reported 1,862 additional confirmed cases during the 24-hour span that ended at 11 a.m. today, increasing the state's total to 265,985.
In Wisconsin, there were 3,675 new cases today, pushing the total to 455,351.
There were 84 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 4,399.
In Illinois, 7,562 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 108 additional deaths.
That pushed the state's total to 894,367 cases and 15,123 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)