A total of 200 COVID-19-related deaths among Dubuque County residents now have been reported.
One additional death was reported between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. today.
The figure was reached nearly one year after the first confirmed case was reported for the county. On March 19, 2020, local public health officials announced that first case.
The county's -- and state's -- first COVID-19-related death was Dubuque resident Kathy Davis on March 24 of last year.
Dubuque County's related death toll is the sixth-highest in the state.
More related deaths have been reported in the Iowa counties of Polk County (575 as of 11 a.m.); Linn County (320); Black Hawk County (297); Scott County (219); and Woodbury County (215).
Statewide, 15 additional related deaths were reported during the 24-hour period that ended at 11 a.m. today, increasing Iowa’s toll to 5,657.
Meanwhile, seven additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 during the 24-hour period, increasing the county’s total to 12,515.
Five new cases were reported in Delaware County. The county's total rose to 1,885.
The state reported two new cases in Jackson County. The county's total rose to 2,115.
One new case was reported in Clayton County, raising the total to 1,610.
One fewer case was reported in Jones County from 24 hours earlier. The county's total fell to 2,865.
There were no additional related deaths in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties. Their respective death tolls remained at 55, 40, 39 and 55.
As of 11 a.m. today, no local long-term-care facilities were on the state’s outbreak list. As of 11 a.m. today, only one facility remained on the list.
Statewide, Iowa reported 415 additional cases between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the total to 343,348.