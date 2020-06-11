Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Wednesday’s developments included:
- There were five more cases of COVID-19 in Delaware County recorded from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday. The county’s total stood at 25 cases at the latter time. The number of positive cases in Dubuque County fell by two in the same time period. Declines are typically due to a case being originally attributed to the wrong county.
- No additional deaths were reported in either Delaware County or Dubuque County during that 24-hour span. Dubuque County’s COVID-19-related death toll remains at 21, while Delaware County has just one death. A total of 213 people in Dubuque County confirmed to have the coronavirus have recovered, according to the most-recent state data, while 17 have recovered in Delaware County.
- As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the state website reported that 6,476 Dubuque County residents have been tested, up 149 from the previous day.
- For the first time since May 29, the number of positive cases at Dubuque Specialty Care rose, with the additional case bringing the total to 50. The number of recovered patients, 14, remains the same. There are 38 long-term care facilities in Iowa with COVID-19 outbreaks, down one from Tuesday. Specialty Care is the only long-term care facility outbreak in Dubuque County.
- As of Wednesday, 245 Iowans were hospitalized due to COVID-19, 10 fewer than Tuesday. The number of Dubuque County residents hospitalized remains at five. Statewide, 13,628 Iowans have recovered, an increase of 274 from Tuesday.
- The number of cases in Clayton, Jones and Jackson counties remained unchanged from Tuesday to Wednesday, though each county tallied more tests.
- Statewide, 388 new cases were recorded between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday. The total as of the latter time was 22,626. Five additional related deaths were reported. There have been 631 so far.
- Grant County, Wis., reported one additional case Wednesday, bringing its total to 100. No new cases were reported in Crawford, Iowa or Lafayette counties in Wisconsin.
- In Wisconsin, 285 new confirmed cases were reported Wednesday, pushing the state total to 21,593. Ten new deaths were added to the state’s official count, now at 671.
- Jo Daviess County, Ill., had one additional positive case Wednesday, bringing its total to 34 positive cases.
- In Illinois, 625 new cases and 77 additional deaths were reported Wednesday. That pushed the state’s totals to 129,837 cases and 6,095 deaths.