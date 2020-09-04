GALENA, Ill. -- The Illinois Department of Public Health announced today that 39 counties are at a "warning level" for COVID-19 because of increases in at least two risk factors, but one week after making the list, Jo Daviess County has dropped off of it.
Neighboring Carroll County also dropped off the list.
"Although the reasons for counties reaching a warning level varies, some of the common factors for an increase in cases and outbreaks are associated with college parties, weddings, large gatherings, bars and clubs, long-term-care facilities and other congregate settings, travel to neighboring states and spread among members of the same household who are not isolating at home," states an IDPH press release. "Cases connected to schools are beginning to be reported. General transmission of the virus in the community is also increasing.
"Public health officials are observing people not social distancing, gathering in large groups and not using face coverings. In some counties, local law enforcement and states' attorneys are not enforcing important mitigation measures like social distancing and the wearing of face coverings. Additionally, some people refuse to participate in contact tracing and are not providing information on close contacts or answering the phone. Individuals are also waiting to get tested believing their symptoms are allergies or some other cause."
The risk indicators tracked by the state include more than 50 new cases per 100,000 people in a week; the number of deaths increasing; weekly test positivity rate of more than 8%; limited intensive-care-unit availability; a surge in weekly emergency department visits; weekly hospital admissions; too few tests performed; and clusters of positive cases.
Jo Daviess County was at the warning level as of July 31, then was not included on Aug. 7, 14, or 21 before being added to the list again on Aug. 28.