The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Saturday’s developments included:
- In Wisconsin, one additional COVID-19-related death was reported in Grant County since Wednesday. No additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Jo Daviess County, Ill., since Wednesday. The State of Iowa only updates its COVID-19 case and related-death data on Wednesdays, so no new information was available Saturday.
- In local Wisconsin counties, 67 new COVID-19 cases were reported among Grant County residents since Wednesday. There were 47 new cases in Iowa County, 21 in Crawford County and 18 in Lafayette County. In Jo Daviess County (Ill.), there were five new cases.
- As of Saturday, 175,347 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated.
- As of Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention again rated the level of community transmission as “high” — the highest rating — in all 10 local counties, which is unchanged since Wednesday. The CDC’s website notes that the agency was not updating its COVID-19 data over the holiday weekend.
- There were 34 people with COVID-19 hospitalized at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital as of Wednesday, according to data provided by the hospitals to the TH. That was a decrease of 12 from one week earlier.
- Officials from UnityPoint Health last week released a video featuring health care workers sharing the challenges of responding to the pandemic and encouraging vaccinations. The video can be viewed at bit.ly/3H99Rws.
- Officials in the Dubuque and Western Dubuque community school districts are not updating their COVID-19 tracking dashboards over winter break. Holy Family Catholic Schools officials also have not updated their COVID-19 dashboard since students were dismissed for the break.
- As of the CDC’s last update, 1,851,072 Iowans were fully vaccinated, which is 62.5% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.
- In Wisconsin, 9,482 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 961,924. The state’s related deaths increased by 111 to 9,915.
- As of the CDC’s last update, 3,589,748 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which is 65.4% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.
- In Illinois, 18,942 new cases were reported since Wednesday, increasing the state’s total to 2,021,302. Another 78 related deaths were reported, as that toll moved to 27,435.
- As of the CDC’s last update, 8,091,754 Illinois residents had been fully vaccinated, 67.9% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.