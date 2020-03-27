An employee at a Dubuque care facility has been diagnosed with COVID-19, officials have announced.
A staffer at Hawkeye Care Center of Dubuque recently tested positive for the strain of coronavirus that has become a pandemic, according to a press release. The worker is not a direct caregiver.
Nursing home officials believe the employee contracted the virus while traveling out of the state. The worker is at home under quarantine.
Residents, families and employees have been notified. The care facility has been closed to visitors since March 10.