Eight additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 13,379.
No additional deaths were reported in the county during the 24-hour period. The county's death toll remained at 208, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Two additional cases were reported in Clayton County as of 11 a.m. today, raising the county's total to 1,696.
One addition case each was reported in Delaware and Jones counties, bringing their respective totals to 2,097 and 2,990.
No additional cases were reported in Jackson County. The county's total remained at 2,221.
There were no additional deaths reported in Jones, Clayton, Jackson or Delaware counties as of 11 a.m. today. The counties' death tolls remained at 57, 56, 42, and 41, respectively.
Statewide, Iowa's number of positive individuals rose to 369,219 as of 11 a.m. today, an increase of 193 during the 24-hour span.
The state reported two additional related deaths, raising the state's total to 6,000.