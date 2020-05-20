The State of Iowa this week started sharing results of another kind of testing that shows if people have had COVID-19.
Serology tests are being used to identify the presence of COVID-19 antibodies in people who had the coronavirus but were not diagnosed as such.
Dr. Bobby Koneru, a local oncologist serving as Dubuque County’s medical liaison during the pandemic, said such tests could provide valuable insight.
“These tests could be used on an epidemiological basis to determine how infected a certain community or population is,” he told the Telegraph Herald. “It could give us information about how much it has infiltrated and what the actual fatality rate is.”
TESTING
There essentially are two kinds of tests pertaining to COVID-19 — a diagnostic test and a serology test.
The diagnostic tests lead to the confirmed COVID-19 cases that have been reported on a daily basis at the local, state, national and international levels.
In Iowa, more than 15,300 people have been confirmed to have the coronavirus via these tests. That included 288 cases in Dubuque County as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, an increase of 12 cases over Monday night.
Iowa Department of Public Health spokeswoman Amy McCoy said people found to have had COVID-19 via serology tests are not included in the confirmed-case figures. That means more positive serology tests — which always involve recovered patients — effectively would reduce the fatality rate.
These antibody tests have produced 1,683 positive results statewide and 35 in Dubuque County as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to state data. There have been 17 positives in Clayton County and three in Jackson County, while there was no available data in Jones or Delaware counties.
Koneru said the absence of positives in smaller counties could be a reflection of testing availability, noting that antibody testing for COVID-19 only has been available for a few weeks.
“It is fairly new and just coming in the major hospitals, and that could be the reason,” he said. “Tests are more readily available in bigger health systems first.”
IMPERFECT INFORMATION
Koneru explained that serology tests are being conducted at the eight Test Iowa sites scattered across the state.
He said such tests also can be conducted at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque, although he cautioned that such tests generally require a physician’s order.
Tests generally cost about $30 and are not covered by insurance.
Mary Rose Corrigan, public health specialist for the City of Dubuque, sees potential large-scale value in such results.
“It can be a tool to help us understand COVID-19 activity, the patterns of where it’s been and the pockets that have not yet been exposed (to the virus),” she said.
Some experts, however, are reluctant to embrace the testing.
Antibodies often signal immunity. But in the case of COVID-19, that isn’t proven.
“The reason we aren’t being more aggressive with this testing now is we don’t know for sure if somebody with antibodies will be immune (to COVID-19) or how long they will be immune,” said Koneru.
Jeff Kindrai, director of Grant County (Wis.) Health Department, said he believes that uncertainty about immunity means that the value of such tests is “somewhat limited.” This has slowed the rollout of serology testing in Wisconsin.
In rare cases, someone with antibodies can donate plasma to someone that is severely ill with COVID-19.
“It is generally used in cases when someone is extremely ill and they are using it as an experimental treatment option,” Kindrai said.
The Illinois Department of Public Health did not respond to a request for comment from the Telegraph Herald.
ADDED PROTECTION?
During a Tuesday press conference, Iowa Medical Director and Epidemiologist Caitlin Pedati explained the difference between diagnostic and serology testing.
The former, which involves a swab in the nose, searches for tiny pieces of genetic material that indicate somebody is infected with the virus currently.
Serology tests, on the other hand, are conducted by taking a blood sample and searching for proteins known as antibodies.
As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, state data indicated that 517 people have received serology tests in Dubuque County, meaning that 7% had tested positive. In Clayton County, 20% of the 86 tests came back positive, and in Jackson County, about 6% of the 53 tests were positive.
Koneru said many of those tested have been frontline health care workers or other essential personnel who have faced significant exposure to the virus in recent months.
Diane Pape-Freiburger, who serves on the Dubuque County Board of Health and is a registered nurse, said such tests also might be beneficial to those who are preparing for exposure to a large portion of the population in the weeks and months ahead.
Employees in restaurants or retail settings, for instance, could benefit from learning about their possible immunity.
“If you have immunity, it gives you some protection,” Pape-Freiburger said. “If you are not immune, you may want to increase your mitigation strategies.”