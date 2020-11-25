MONTICELLO, Iowa — Monticello Community School District announced Tuesday that it intends to return to in-person learning after the Thanksgiving break.
The district moved to online learning on Nov. 12 and was granted a state waiver to continue doing so up until the break.
The district applied for the waiver due to soaring positivity rates in Monticello and all of Jones County. At that time, more than 140 of the district’s students were out “for COVID-related reasons.”
On Tuesday, Superintendent Brian Jaeger announced the plan to return to in-person learning.
“We have been closely monitoring this situation over the last three weeks and have been in contact with Jones County Public Health daily for information related to our situation,” he said in the announcement. “The positivity rate for Jones County and Monticello remain higher and those numbers are definitely concerning. However, after looking very closely at our staff and students in isolation and quarantine, those numbers have dropped significantly. At this time, we anticipate approximately 4% of our staff and 3% of our students to be out for COVID-related reasons as of (Monday,) Nov. 30 (when in-person classes resume).”
He added, “I ask all of you again to please be careful of exposure during the Thanksgiving break. Our situation can get worse in a hurry if we all do not do our part to be safe and limit our exposure.”