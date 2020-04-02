Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, local officials are doing what they can to thin the ranks at county jails.
Some inmates have had a few days shaved off their sentences, while others have been released with GPS monitoring. And smaller cash bonds are being waived in favor of unsecured appearance bonds.
The measures are being implemented to keep the number of inmates low to mitigate the potential spread of the coronavirus due to concerns it could wreak havoc inside densely packed jails.
“We have been able to reduce our jail population through cooperative efforts between the county attorney’s office, jail staff, local defense attorneys and our local judges,” wrote Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy in an email to the Telegraph Herald.
No inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in Dubuque County. The same goes for Iowa and Grant counties in Wisconsin.
Officials at the Dubuque and Grant county jails are screening inmates. New inmates are quarantined for 14 days before being transferred to the main jail space.
Currently, Dubuque County Jail is not accepting new inmates, unless they are sentenced “for a significant amount of time,” according to Jail Administrator Capt. Mike Muenster.
Of the 127 inmates Wednesday in the jail, 10 were serving sentences, while others were awaiting court hearings or being held on out-of-state warrants. That compares to 186 inmates that were being held at the jail as of March 1.
County Attorney C.J. May III said his office is evaluating inmates on a case-by-case basis.
“If we can release them (we will), while keeping public safety as the top consideration,” he said.
As for sentencing, Dubuque County judges in a few cases have commuted sentences or released inmates early. Other processes are being expedited or streamlined.
In Grant County, the sheriff’s department has requested that sentences of two weeks or fewer be delayed until the health crisis dies down.
May said his office is working with defense attorneys to release more people without them having to post bond. He is working with judges to expedite bond-review hearings.
“We’ve really been trying our best to get people released from jail if we can,” May said.
Officials at the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. in Dubuque also are adapting.
Residential Manager Wendy Lyons said the 80-bed center has placed people on house arrest as much as possible. As of Wednesday, 50 people were staying at the facility, with 20 on “home status.”
“We are working to get our facility under control to deal with any issues that are upcoming before we take additional admissions,” Lyons said. “We always have a waitlist to come in. It’s hard to say how much of this is tied to the coronavirus. ... We had to evacuate a whole floor and created empty rooms where we would normally house people in case we need to quarantine anyone.”
Dubuque police also are taking a different approach for nonviolent, misdemeanor crimes, with offenders released on citation.
“Nonviolent offenses get looked at differently, but it will be looked at case by case,” said Assistant Police Chief Jeremy Jensen. “People will still be arrested and processed, but it’s whether they’re released on citation or put into the jail population. ... We can get a warrant for you and serve it when this pandemic is done. It really is kicking the can down the road.”
Grant County Circuit Court judges have put on hold any warrants for failure to pay fines.
However, there are no plans to expedite the release of inmates at the county’s jail, according to Sheriff Nate Dreckman.
More than 50 inmates were being held as of Wednesday afternoon. Four of them are being housed as part of contracts with other jails.
That number is down from about 70 inmates that were being housed at the jail in Lancaster prior to the pandemic.
The jail has released its work-release inmates with electronic monitoring to help mitigate the potential for COVID-19 to enter the facility.
“We have over two times the holding cell capacity from our old facility, again allowing us to quarantine anyone new coming into the jail,” Dreckman told the Telegraph Herald via email. “Additionally, we have a negative-pressure cell that we would be able to isolate someone in for any type of airborne illness.”
In Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued an order halting all admission to the state Department of Corrections facilities from Illinois county jails, except for a limited number of “essential transfers,” following prison outbreaks.
The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association rebuked the move, stating the order puts county jails across the state at higher risk.
“We have taken precautionary measures consistent with other sheriffs across the county and Illinois,” Jo Daviess County Sheriff Kevin Turner said in an emailed statement.