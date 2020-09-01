Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Monday’s developments included:
- Eight additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dubuque County between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday, increasing the county’s total to 2,035.
- The eight cases resulted from 148 tests for a 24-hour positivity rate of 5.4%. The overall county rate inched down to 8.4%. With 221 new cases based upon 2,080 tests during the past two weeks, Dubuque County recorded a
- 14-day positivity rate of 10.6%.
- The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. Monday, the state reported Dubuque County’s
- 14-day positivity rate as 7.1%.
- A White House report released this weekend listed Clayton and Delaware counties as “red zones,” a designation that applies to areas that recently reported new cases above 100 per 100,000 population and lab test positivity results above 10%. Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties were listed as “yellow zones,” meaning these areas recently reported new cases between 10 and 100 per 100,000 residents and produced a lab test positivity rate between 5 and 10%. Many counties were either upgraded or downgraded in terms of severity compared to last month’s report. In the previous report, issued in late July, Dubuque was considered a “red zone.” Clayton, Jackson and Jones counties were considered “yellow zones,” while Delaware County was not listed in either.
- Twelve more people with COVID-19 in the county were classified as recovered as of 5 p.m. Monday. By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered from the number of confirmed cases, there were 464 “active” cases, four fewer than 24 hours earlier. Seven people from Dubuque County and four from Jackson County were hospitalized as of Saturday, the state reported on Monday. Delaware County reported two hospitalizations and Jones and Clayton counties each had one.
- Delaware County reported five additional cases in that
- 24-hour period. Jackson County reported four more, and Jones and Clayton counties each had one more case.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 620 new cases during the
- 24-hour span to increase the state’s total to 64,828. There were three additional related deaths, and the toll stands at 1,116.
- In Wisconsin, Crawford County reported two additional cases Monday, while Iowa County added one. Lafayette County had no change, and the total positive cases confirmed in Grant County decreased by one.
- A free drive-thru testing site will be offered from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Boscobel Kronshage. No appointments are necessary. Pre-registration online is available at
- register.covidconnect.wi.gov.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 266 new cases, pushing the total to 75,306. There were no additional related deaths, so the state count remained at 1,122.
- Illinois reported 1,668 new confirmed cases along with seven additional confirmed deaths. That brings the state’s total to 235,023 cases, including 8,026 deaths. Jo Daviess County reported four more cases Monday.
A free drive-thru test site will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 4, 5 and 6 in the parking lot near the Village of Elizabeth offices. No appointment or doctor order is necessary.